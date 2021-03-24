Covid-19 positivity rate in nursing homes at second lowest level ever

Digital Desk Staff

The rate of positive Covid-19 tests in nursing homes is at its second lowest level since the pandemic began, chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said.

As The Irish Times reports, the latest figures show a 0.18 per cent positivity rate in nursing homes. The lowest ever rate was 0.13 per cent last July, when there were just 10 positive cases a day in the country.

“Our supplied vaccines are protecting the most vulnerable so far,” Mr Reid said in a tweet.

However, Covid-19 swabbing referrals were up 35 per cent on Monday and 42 per cent on Tuesday compared to the same days last week, Mr Reid also said.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to 325, with 76 of those in intensive care (ICU).

Our latest #COVID19 serial testing in Nursing Homes is at 0.18% positivity. That’s the 2nd lowest rate since it commenced. The lowest was 0.13% last July when we had 10 positive cases a day in the country. Our supplied vaccines are protecting the most vulnerable so far. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 24, 2021

Providing hope

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has 38 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by Beaumont Hospital (30) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (30).

Mr Reid said on Wednesday while available vaccinations are protecting the most vulnerable and providing hope, “we need to stay alert to the virus in our community”.

Nphet has warned that the epidemiological situation in Ireland “remains particularly fragile” due to a recent stalling of the progress that had been ongoing since the beginning of the year.

In a letter to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly dated March 18th, the deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said disease incidence and test positivity have plateaued “at a high level over recent days”.

Test referrals from GPs have increased over the last week and community test positivity remains “elevated and static”, Dr Glynn said.

“The number of confirmed cases in hospital and ICU remains above the highest levels seen in wave 2. Indicators of population mobility have risen over recent weeks and will continue to be kept under close review,” he added.

There were 17 new outbreaks notified in the week up to March 13th in settings associated with education and childcare facilities or students.