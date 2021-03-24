€200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Carlow

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have seized €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested two men following a search in the Gorteengrone area of Co Carlow yesterday, Tuesday, 23 March.

At approximately 9pm, gardaí searched a van near Carlow town under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cannabis herb believed to be worth €200,000 (pending analysis), a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized from the back of the vehicle.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They were taken to Carlow Garda Station, where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pristine 5-bed dormer bungalow

Wednesday, 24/03/21 - 3:00pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, 24/03/21 - 12:19pm

Barrow Blueway is back on the agenda in Carlow

Wednesday, 24/03/21 - 10:08am