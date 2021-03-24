€200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have seized €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested two men following a search in the Gorteengrone area of Co Carlow yesterday, Tuesday, 23 March.

At approximately 9pm, gardaí searched a van near Carlow town under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cannabis herb believed to be worth €200,000 (pending analysis), a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized from the back of the vehicle.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They were taken to Carlow Garda Station, where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.