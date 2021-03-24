Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening among 683 cases nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.
There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*
Of the cases notified today:
- 324 are men / 359 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 495,824 people have received their first dose
- 184,191 people have received their second dose