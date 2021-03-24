Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening among 683 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.

There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

  • 324 are men / 359 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 495,824 people have received their first dose
  • 184,191 people have received their second dose

 

 

