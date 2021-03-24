LEO scheme will help Carlow retailers reopen in style

CARLOW retail businesses are being encouraged to reopen in style by availing of a paint scheme and mentoring/programme run by Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Carlow County Council is inviting them to design and develop their businesses in 2021 by engaging in the Retail+ Programme, designed specifically for retail. Businesses can improve the façades of their premises through painting and improvements, including window design, merchandising and training for use of outdoor spaces in this ‘whole of shop’ approach, with financial supports alongside training and mentoring for each successful applicant.

Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill said: “I’m delighted to support this new funding scheme from the Local Enterprise Office, which will help our businesses to reopen with style in 2021. I know 2020 has been a difficult year for all and the first half of 2021 as well, and we in Carlow County Council are keen to play our part in supporting businesses for reopening.”

Cllr O’Neill thanked Pierce Kavanagh, Tommie Hickson and Helen Ryan from the LEO for putting the scheme together.

Speaking about the Retail+ Programme for 2021, LEO’s economic development officer Pierce Kavanagh, said: “This new scheme is designed with your business in mind, to enhance your shop front and window display and to give you the tools to create a ‘whole of shop’ approach to marketing your business.”

The application and drawdown process has been streamlined this year to make it easier to apply and all applications must be submitted through submit.com.

LEO’s Helen Ryan said: “This new scheme aims to provide not just financial support for enhancing the front of your business, but also mentoring and training on how to best use the front of your premises to market your business.”

The closing date for expressions of interest is Thursday 1 April, with an information session on 12 April. The closing date for full applications is Friday 30 April.

Financial aid will be 80% financed by Carlow County Council (subject to the maximum amount of €1,000, excluding vat), with remaining costs being paid by the applicants. The training and mentoring element of the scheme will be funded entirely by Carlow County Council in partnership with Enterprise Ireland.

More information is available on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling 059 9129783.