Man (30s) arrested after €140k of cannabis found in van

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested after gardaí found €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb inside the van he was driving in Co Cork.

Shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday, officers stopped the man at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire as part of Operation Fanacht.

After speaking to man, gardaí arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and he was taken to Mayfield Garda Station.

Gardaí then carried out a search of the van at the roadside, and discovered two bags containing €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

After he was processed for suspected driving whilst intoxicated, the driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the suspected cannabis herb seizure.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared in relation to the suspected driving whilst intoxicated incident, and all of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.