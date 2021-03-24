Pres de la Salle gets green light for planned extension

By Suzanne Pender

THE planned extension and refurbishment project at Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown has got the go-ahead to move to the tendering process.

The Co Carlow school has been included in the ‘Project Boyne’ bundle along with five other schools, with the Department of Education now moving this bundle to the tendering process.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor today welcomed the commencement of the tendering process for the planned extension and refurbishment project at Presentation de la Salle.

“Presentation de la Salle has been a school I have worked on behalf of in relation to this building project and I welcome the tendering process beginning on it,” she said.

The National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) has announced that it will shortly be issuing a suitability assessment questionnaire (SAQ) to the market, which marks the beginning of the tender process for the appointment of contractors for the larger national programme, titled Devolved Schools Building Programme 2.

This programme will comprise 20 individual school building projects ranging from new builds to extensions/refurbishment projects for works at both primary and post-primary level.

These projects will be delivered as three distinct project bundles – Project Nore; Project Boyne and Project Dargle.

A framework of project management and design team consultants has already been appointed for the programme and the process to appoint teams to specific project bundles is now underway.