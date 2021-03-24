Students to wear face masks during Leaving Cert orals

Students and interviewers are being asked to wear face masks during Leaving Certificate oral exams.

The State Examinations Commission has issued guidance on conduct for the exams, which now includes masks, social distancing, perspex screens, ventilation, cleaning and sanitation.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, said it is important that both students and staff feel comfortable.

“In addition to very clear public health advice issued last week, the SEC has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during the entirety of the interview, except in cases where students are already exempted from wearing masks.

“I wish all students the very best as they continue to prepare for the oral examinations over the coming weeks.”

This year, as part of the public health measures being undertaken to hold the exams, the oral interview is being organised by schools and will be conducted by teachers.

However, teachers will not be responsible for marking the candidates’ performance.

Exams will instead be recorded, and submitted to the State Examinations Commission to be marked by an external examiner.

The oral examinations will be held from March 26th to April 15th this year.