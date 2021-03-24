Students to wear face masks during Leaving Cert orals

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Students and interviewers are being asked to wear face masks during Leaving Certificate oral exams.

The State Examinations Commission has issued guidance on conduct for the exams, which now includes masks, social distancing, perspex screens, ventilation, cleaning and sanitation.

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, said it is important that both students and staff feel comfortable.

“It is important that both students and staff feel comfortable during the oral examinations interviews this year,” the Minister said.

“In addition to very clear public health advice issued last week, the SEC has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during the entirety of the interview, except in cases where students are already exempted from wearing masks.

“I wish all students the very best as they continue to prepare for the oral examinations over the coming weeks.”

This year, as part of the public health measures being undertaken to hold the exams, the oral interview is being organised by schools and will be conducted by teachers.

However, teachers will not be responsible for marking the candidates’ performance.

Exams will instead be recorded, and submitted to the State Examinations Commission to be marked by an external examiner.

The oral examinations will be held from March 26th to April 15th this year.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Appeals board rejects proposals for ‘minimal’ building height increase

Wednesday, 24/03/21 - 7:59pm

Tánaiste does not believe criminal charges will be brought over leaked document

Wednesday, 24/03/21 - 7:07pm

GoFundMe page set up to pay for funeral of homeless man in Cork

Wednesday, 24/03/21 - 6:57pm