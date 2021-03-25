Co Armagh devices could have caused ‘serious harm’, PSNI says

By David Young, PA

Two devices found in Co Armagh could have caused serious harm, police have warned.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said the devices left in Camlough and Maghery were crudely constructed.

There have been security alerts in the areas, close to Camlough Lake and Lough Neagh respectively, since the start of the week.

Mr Freeburn said police were keeping an open mind over the motivation of those who left the devices.

“I can confirm that both areas have now been made safe and we have removed two devices for forensic examination,” he said.

“These devices were of crude construction, but could have caused serious harm. We are at the very early stages of an investigation and are keeping an open mind as to the motivation.

“I would like to thank local communities for their support and patience as we worked to keep people safe.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity or anything out of the ordinary in either the Newtown Road area of Camlough or in the vicinity of Milltown, Maghery, prior to 22nd March.”