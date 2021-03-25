Copy of GP pay deal awaited Varadkar as he disembarked Government jet

A copy of a confidential GP pay deal leaked by Leo Varadkar was waiting for the then-taoiseach as he returned to Ireland from Brussels in 2019, it has emerged.

The Irish Times reports that Mr Varadkar, now the Tánaiste, had asked for a hard copy of the deal between the Government and Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to be available as he disembarked the Government jet.

He sent a copy of the document to his friend Maitiú Ó Tuathail some days later in April 2019, who was then head of a rival GP group to the IMO.

Mr Varadkar apologised publicly for the leak in the Dáil before Christmas, although he has insisted it was not confidential or significant information.

Documents now released to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty under Freedom of Information, and first reported on by The Irish Examiner, show that Mr Varadkar arranged to have a hard copy of the pay deal on hand for his arrival at Baldonnel.

If possible, get it sent out to me in Baldonnel this morning or tonight

Mr Varadkar wrote to one of his officials on the morning of April 10th, 2019 “do you have a copy of this? SH [Simon Harris] gave it to me but I put it in the recycling bin having read it. Want to look at it again.”

The official responded 28 minutes later and said: “I have a copy. I will scan a copy for email and leave a printed version on your desk.”

Mr Varadkar responded and said: “if possible, get it sent out to me in Baldonnel this morning or tonight, if not, no problem.”

Later that evening at 5pm, the official responded to say that the deal would be in the car when Mr Varadkar arrived in Baldonnel.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar said: “There is nothing new in this material. The information released is consistent with the Tánaiste’s account to the Dáil in January.”