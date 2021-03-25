Daffodil Day postponed

By Elizabeth Lee

THE sight of hundreds of daffodils bobbing their heads in the spring sunshine is enough to gladden any heart when the Irish Cancer Society hosts its national fundraiser every March.

While many people look forward to the chance of buying a bunch of golden daffodils and also contributing a few euros to the cancer society’s funds, this year’s Daffodil Day has been postponed because of Covid-19.

Today, Friday 26 March, was the date that the annual flower-fest was to be held, but unfortunately, it cannot take place now.

Volunteers across Ireland would like to thank everyone who has helped out or donated in the past. They hope to host the collection later in the year.

In the meantime, the Irish Cancer Society is leading a fundraisng campaign for the month of March and encourages people to buy daffodil-themed goods from its online shop or to make a donation of €6 by texting DAFFODIL to 50300.

Go to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/daffodil-day