Death notices

Mary Moore (née O’Brien)

24 Oakley Park and formerly of The Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 24 March 2021, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Dano, much loved mother of Gerard, David, Margaret, Bernedette, Colm, Josephine, Mary and the late Teresa and Antoinette and cherished sister of Jim, Michael, Maggie, Francis and the late Fred, Murt, Martin, Nancy, John and Biddie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Arles Cemetery, Co Carlow.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Andrew O’Brien

Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. March 23rd 2021(Peacefully) surrounded by his family, sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Paul, Laura, Andrew and Philip, grandad to Oisín, Ben, Joseph, Mia, Blake, Luka, Leijla and Fionn, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. You will always be in our hearts.

May Andrew’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding Public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for Andrew will take place in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Friday at 11.oc that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown..

Andrew’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday Morning at 10.30am, where people are welcome to line the route to the Church.

Eileen Eleanor Magee (née Murphy)

(Cabinteely. Formerly of Foxrock and Carlow, passed away on 23 March 2021 (peacefully) at Belmont Nursing Home. Eileen Eleanor, dearly beloved wife of the late Dan, much loved mother of Philip, Richard and Kenneth. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter-in-law Kuljinder, grandchildren Dan and Jimmy (Canada), extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

No flowers please. Donations in her memory, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday 29th at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely followed by interment at Deansgrange Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/cabinteely

Andy Byrne

Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 24 March 2021 peacefully in the loving care of all at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow; Beloved brother of the late Jim and Rosie; Sadly missed by his brothers Tom and John, nephews Tom and Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Andy Rest in Peace

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, on Thursday evening at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, via the Shillelagh Road.