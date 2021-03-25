Impeccable home with many extras

Thursday, March 25, 2021

 

By Suzanne Pender

 

OFFERS invited in the region of €198,500 for this impeccable property at 31 Mountain View, Pollerton, Carlow.

This home is presented in impeccable condition and contains numerous extra features, including triple glazing, highly-efficient condensing gas burner, hive control on each floor (giving a very good B3 rating).

Fully integrated kitchen, including all electrics, PhoneWatch alarm system and a beautifully landscaped rear garden, including a summer house and garden shed.

This is a perfect starter home or, indeed, for those downsizing. Mountain View is a quiet residential area with plenty of amenities within easy walking distance.

For sale by private treaty.

Contact REA Sothern, Dublin Street Carlow on 059 9131218

 

 

 

