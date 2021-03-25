Irish Aid funding of €100,000 sent to refugees in Bangladesh following devastating blaze

Muireann Duffy

Irish Aid have sent €100,000 in emergency funding to Concern Worldwide to help in their efforts to assist people living in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

The Cox’s Bazar camp was impacted by a huge fire earlier this week, leaving approximately 50,000 people homeless.

The fire, which occurred on Monday, destroyed 10,000 makeshift bamboo and tarpaulin homes on the site, which is home to approximately one million Rohingya refugees, according to Concern.

Fifteen people were killed in the fire and at least 400 people are now missing.

Devastating fires have claimed the lives of five #Rohingya refugees and forced up to 45,000 to flee their homes in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. We are responding by providing essentials including food, water, shelter and psychosocial support.

Concern are providing food, water and nutrition screening to the residents, saying the Irish Aid funding, along with their own resources, will enable them to provide urgent assistance to 20,000 people.

Concern emergency response director Heather Macey said: “This is a tragedy that even the most resilient people will find hard to bear.

“The needs are vast; drinking water, food and shelter are the priority. Protection and safety concerns including reuniting families and supporting lost children. Toilets and water points are destroyed and need to be restored as soon as possible.

“Temporary shelter is needed now but with the monsoon season due in the next few weeks a more permanent solution is needed quickly.”

Concern said the fire on Monday was the third in the camp over a four-day period.