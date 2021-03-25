IT Carlow launches one-to-one virtual sessions

Some of IT Carlow’s one-to-one virtual advisers (l to r): Hannah Murphy, marketing and communications assistant; Liam Blanchfield, GAA communications and marketing assistant; Paula Hickey, sports officer supervisor; Christopher Parle, marketing and communications assistant; and Maria Byrne, schools liaison officer

By Elizabeth Lee

EVEN in ordinary times it can be difficult for a second-level student to decide which university or college they’d like to attend, given the diverse range of courses that are now available.

But when they’re stuck in a pandemic with no chance of even getting to visit college campuses on their annual open days, making a decision about their academic futures must be even more difficult.

But the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to handle things differently, including the third-level sector which, traditionally at this time of the year, would fling open their doors to prospective new students.

Following its successful virtual open day and lifelong learning virtual evening series, IT Carlow has just launched a new offering for senior cycle students: one-to-one virtual sessions.

Available to TY, fifth- and sixth-year students, the one-to-ones allow individual students to avail of specific information for the courses they are interested in and have their queries about facilities, courses, fees and access routes answered. The sessions are available with both the institute’s schools liaison team and the sports department.

Hosted via Zoom, sessions can be booked via https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/school-leavers/info-for-schools/virtual-visits.htm

Separately, guidance counsellors can now book a private virtual visit for their whole class with the schools liaison team by emailing [email protected]

The individual and class sessions are available during and after school hours.

“Our one-to-one sessions are designed to deliver personalised advice and we encourage participating students and class groups to ask plenty of questions so they can get the most out of their time and, ultimately, make the right decision about their college choices,” said IT Carlow’s schools liaison officer Maria Byrne.

For more information, visit www.itcarlow.ie.