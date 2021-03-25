Kids have a blast on Down Syndrome Day

Staff and children at Dolmen Nursery and Montessori School, Carlow celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

By Suzanne Pender

MISMATCHED socks, crazy socks and lots of bright, funky colours … it really was a case of anything goes for children at Dolmen Nursery and Montessori School, who got creative with their footwear to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

This global awareness day encourages people to celebrate differences by donning some eye-catching socks on Sunday 21 March and coming together in a fun way.

“We always mark World Down Syndrome Day, a day to recognise and celebrate that everyone is equal and that we encourage inclusively,” said Brenda Hanley, manger of Dolmen Nursery and Montessori School.

“We had mismatched socks, vibrant colours, lots of funky socks, bright socks … the children really enjoyed it,” she added.

Dolmen Nursery and Montessori School has remained opened since last July and staff, children and parents have all been working hard to keep everyone safe.

“It’s all been going great so far and we have all our children back. It’s been great for everyone,” said Brenda.