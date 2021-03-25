Motion on death of George Nkencho fails at Carlow Co Council

A PROPOSED debate on the death of George Nkencho, including extending sympathy to his family, did not come to pass at March’s meeting of Carlow County Council after cllr Adrienne Wallace’s motion failed to get a seconder.

Mr Nkencho was brandishing a knife before he was shot dead by members of a garda armed support unit in Blanchardstown last December. He was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

The People Before Profit councillor was denied an opportunity to speak on the motion as cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill said he needed another councillor to second the motion, but none of the other 17 councillors was forthcoming. Cllr Wallace said there was no need for a seconder to talk about it, but cllr O’Neill moved on.

“I find this very disappointing,” said cllr Wallace.

The motion stated: ‘That this council extends its sympathy to the family of George Nkencho … and calls on the taoiseach to initiate a public inquiry into the events surrounding his death. The inquiry should seek to address how well equipped garda are in dealing with people who suffer from ill mental health and whether they should start to adopt de-escalation tactics as part of their operations. The inquiry needs to be thoroughly and transparently investigated, and, given the history of institutionalised bias in the police force – the question of race needs to be a key part of such an investigation … The inquiry must make the necessary recommendations so that these measures follow and George Nkencho’s death will not have been in vain’.