Non-compliance with regulations and standards found in 23 nursing homes

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has found 23 nursing homes in non-compliance with regulations and standards.

The watchdog published 35 inspection reports on residential centres for older people, which must comply with regulations under the 2007 Health Act and national standards for residential care settings in order to ensure that residents are safe and well cared for.

Of the 35 homes inspected, 12 were found to be in good practice and compliance with regulations and standards.

“These centres were found to be meeting residents’ needs and delivering care in line with the national standards and regulations,” HIQA said.

However, inspectors found evidence of non-compliance with requisite regulations and standards in 23 ­­centres.

Non-compliances were identified in areas including governance and management, infection control, healthcare, premises and fire precautions.

Breaches were also detected in relation to staffing, residents’ rights, records, training and staff development, risk management, and individual assessment and care plan.

The reports published by HIQA and compliance plans can be found on the HIQA website.