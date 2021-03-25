Parents told to be vigilant after man attempted to entice a child into his van in Co Clare

Gordon Deegan

A principal of a rural Clare primary school has warned parents to remain vigilant after a man allegedly tried to entice a school child into his van on Wednesday afternoon.

Today, Gardai confirmed that they “are investigating reports of an alleged suspicious approach to a child that is reported to have occurred in the Clooney area outside Ennis” on Wednesday.

A garda spokesman stated: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a note circulated to parents of the 72 children who attend the school on Wednesday in the aftermath of the incident, school principal at Clooney NS, Shane Greene relayed details of what is alleged to have occurred earlier in the day.

He stated: “A male in a purple van spoke to a child at 3pm outside the school. He said to the child, ‘Your Mam told me to pick you up’. Having unsuccessfully enticed the child into the car, the van drove away.”

‘Serious incident’

Mr Greene told parents: “This is an extremely serious and upsetting incident. I would ask that we all remain vigilant.”

Clooney NS is based four miles to the east of Ennis and Mr Greene stated: “Parents should remind children not to leave the school grounds until their car is visible after school. Teachers will also do this and will be accompanying the children to the wall after school.”

Mr Greene asked if anyone with dash-cam footage or any further information to please contact the Ennis Garda Station at 065-6848100.

The principal of another primary school, Barefield NS, located on the outskirts of Ennis, John Burns has also circulated a note to parents of children at the school concerning the incident in Clooney.

Mr Burns told parents that he was alerting them “to this possible danger” out of a duty of care.

Mr Burns wrote: “Please note the correct procedure for notifying the school if you are aware of any such incidents is through the Principal.”