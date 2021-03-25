Six local causes will benefit from Tesco fund

By Elizabeth lee

TESCO Ireland has donated the latest round of donations from its community fund to causes which support the vulnerable and those most impacted by Covid-19 throughout Carlow.

The latest round of funding will see Tesco stores donate €1,500 to local good causes, including Carlow CFR, IUNVA Post 29 and Tullow’s Sonas Nursing Home.

The Calow branches of Threshold and Age Action as well as Shillelagh’s defibrillator fund will also benefit from the money pot.

During 2020, Tesco Ireland donated over €1 million in Covid supports to causes nationwide through a series of donations, food collections and fundraising to help those who are most in need.

This included a €150,000 donation split among three national charities – Alone, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland – to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of local communities throughout the

country.

In January, Tesco announced that its community fund had reached a milestone of €5 million in donations to local communities across Ireland since its establishment.

Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000, which is shared between three local causes in its community. Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website https://tescoireland.ie/sustainability/places/community-fund/