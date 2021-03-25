Special homecoming for top sprinter Molly

By Suzanne Pender

MOLLY Scott is the pride of Hacketstown and that’s something definitely worth shouting about on a giant poster!

St Joseph’s NS and the lovehacketstown group joined forces recently to welcome home their hero Molly Scott from the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Locals and the children from St Joseph’s NS were very excited to speak to Molly about her experience representing Ireland in the women’s 60m sprint, where she recorded an impressive 7.37 in an incredibly competitive heat.

With a negative Covid test on her return from Poland, but also keeping socially distant, Molly was welcomed with open arms and a giant size poster, beautifully made by the pupils in St Joseph’s NS.

At an outdoor gathering, the teachers and children were delighted to congratulate Molly, which was followed by a question and answer session.

The main question posed by the pupils was “how do you run so fast”, to which Molly replied “With lots of training for the past ten years.”

The second most popular question was “can you give us a shout out the next time you are on telly”!

“We are super-proud of Molly here at St Joseph’s NS; she is an inspiration to all of us and a great role model for the students,” said Doireann Hester, principal of St Joseph’s NS and a member of the lovehacketstown group.

“Molly always takes time out of her busy schedule of training and studying to support events happening in the school,” she added.

Following her visit to the school, Molly was treated to a coffee and refreshments from Ger Moorehead’s popular trailer Let’s Talk About Coffee and chatted to locals about her experiences in Poland.

“I am very grateful to everyone in Hacketstown for all their support. The poster made by the students in St Joseph’s was fantastic and holds pride of place in my home gym,” enthused Molly.

There’s no doubt of the huge pride felt for Molly in Hacketstown and the inspiration she is to everyone.

“We wish Molly every success and we are behind here all the way,” said Paula Butler from the lovehacketstown group.

“It’s great for the community to meet their local Irish athletics champion and support her through her very exciting journey,” she added.