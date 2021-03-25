Water supply disruptions for up to 1,000 homes in north Dublin

Up to 1,000 homes and businesses in north Dublin are facing water supply disruptions this morning.

Crews are carrying out urgent repairs to a burst water main which is affecting parts of Malahide’s Seabury area.

The burst happened in the Dunard estate late last night, and Fingal County Council says repairs are expected to be completed by 2pm.

In a statement, Fingal County Council said it was working with Irish Water to carry out the urgent repairs and restore supply.

“Crews are working to repair a burst watermain as quickly and as safely as possible in line with Covid-19 protocols,” it said.

“Properties in the following areas may be impacted by disruption to their supply while the repairs are underway; R106 Swords Rd down to the left turn junction on Estuary Road, Malahide inc. all of Seabury (left and right of Estuary/Seabury), stretching beyond to Seabury Park inc. Centra shops complex and Swords Sailing School, Rugby Club on Estuary Road, Broadmeadows; all of Estuary road; Church of the Sacred Heart; Castle Downs road and surrounding areas.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by 2pm, though full water supply may take one to two hours to return as water refills the network.