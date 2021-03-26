150 complaints made to environment section at Carlow CoCo

A TOTAL of 150 complaints have been made to the environment section of Carlow County Council since the start of year.

By far the most common complaint involves waste, with 63 complaints being recorded. Complaints relating to litter (31), water pollution (17) and glass recycling (13) were the next most common. Seven complaints were also received about abandoned cars and five in relation to burning and air pollution.

Carlow County Council has resolved 131 of the complaints, with 19 currently active. Since 1 January this year, 48 fines have been issued under the Litter Act.