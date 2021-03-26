  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • 150 complaints made to environment section at Carlow CoCo

150 complaints made to environment section at Carlow CoCo

Friday, March 26, 2021

A TOTAL of 150 complaints have been made to the environment section of Carlow County Council since the start of year.

By far the most common complaint involves waste, with 63 complaints being recorded. Complaints relating to litter (31), water pollution (17) and glass recycling (13) were the next most common. Seven complaints were also received about abandoned cars and five in relation to burning and air pollution.

Carlow County Council has resolved 131 of the complaints, with 19 currently active. Since 1 January this year, 48 fines have been issued under the Litter Act.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Two Co Carlow schools get the go-ahead to provide hot meals

Friday, 26/03/21 - 4:00pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, 26/03/21 - 3:47pm

Bid to rename Carlow train station after Kevin Barry is defeated

Friday, 26/03/21 - 3:20pm