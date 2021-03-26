Baltinglass family devastated over sad death of Edward O’Brien

By Elizabeth Lee

A FAMILY has been left devastated after a 46-year-old man who had been battling cancer passed away on Tuesday.

Edward O’Brien, originally from Rathvilly and living in Baltinglass, was

diagnosed over two years ago with ampullary adenocarcinoma, an incurable rare form of cancer that forms in the digestive system.

Just weeks ago, his wife Mandy (née English) set up a GoFundMe page called ‘Help with Edward’s healing’ in the hope of getting some alternative treatments for him.

She described her husband as “a private, laidback, loving, generous and can-turn-his hand-to-anything kind of person”.

They were trying to buy him some time and comfort because he couldn’t take any more conventional treatments like chemotherapy. Within a week of the GoFundMe page being set up, a staggering €54,000 was raised and the family were bowled over by people’s kindness and genrosity.

“We’d like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who donated to the fund. It’s just incredible how generous people are,” Mandy told The Nationalist when the money was raised last month.

Mandy had hopes of bringing Edward to Mexico for alternative therapies. However, it quickly became evident that he wasn’t able for the arduous journey, so Mandy made arrangements for alternative therapies to be carried out at their home.

Sadly, Edward lost his long and tough battle against the terminal illness last Monday, 22 March, when he died at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was laid to rest in the local cemetery after requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass on Thursday.

He leaves behind a devoted and devastated family, including his children Jack (11), Lexie (9), seven-year-old Ruby and Nicole.

He was a son of Ivy and the late Terry and is survived by his mother-in-law Collette, father-in-law Joe, sisters Mary, Betty, Deirdre and Edel, brothers George, Terence, Lenny and Vinny, grandchildren Mason and Sarah Jane, in-laws, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Donations in Edward’s memory can be made directly to the Irish Cancer Society.