Bid to rename Carlow train station after Kevin Barry is defeated

A PROPOSAL for Carlow Train Station to be named after Kevin Barry was defeated over a disagreement about who should make the request to Iarnród Éireann.

Cllr John Cassin called on the council to write to Iarnród Éireann and request that Carlow Train Station is named after Rathvilly patriot Kevin Barry. The motion continued that ‘we are all aware that Kevin Barry was executed in 1920 in Mountjoy Gaol, Dublin at the age of just 18 for his role in the Irish War of Independence. There are many train stations around the country named after Irish patriots and Carlow should be another’.

The independent councillor described the motion as “self explanatory” due to Kevin Barry’s historical significance.

Sinn Féin’s Andy Gladney seconded the motion.

“We always found it disappointing that something was not named after him in Co Carlow,” he said. “We should name the station or something after him so we do not forget about him and that he would always be here.”

This sentiment of the motion was supported by fellow councillors, including Brian O’Donoghue, Fintan Phelan and Charlie Murphy, although the consensus of speakers was that it should have come through the council’s centenary commemoration committee.

Fine Gael’s Michael Doran added that the council also has a “naming committee” and the suggestion should come from the relevant committee.

Cllr Cassin replied that he had not plucked the motion “out of the air” and proposed putting it to a vote. “The motion is on the agenda. If people wish to bring their own motion, they can do that.”

However, an amendment was proposed to refer the matter to the commemoration committee and a vote was passed against cllr Cassin’s motion, by ten votes to seven.