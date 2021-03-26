Book stall at Carlow Farmers’ Market will raise funds for women’s refuge

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of the campaign group for a women’s refuge haven’t given up on the fight for a women’s refuge in Carlow – but they have changed tack.

The group will hold a book stall at Carlow Farmers’ Market this Saturday to raise funds for Amber Women’s Refuge, Kilkenny, which currently provides a service to Carlow women and children.

“The pandemic has hampered a lot of our usual activity like street stalls and leafleting, but the huge surge in reports of domestic violence propelled us into doing something,” said Ger O’Neill from the campaign.

“We decided to help raise funds for Amber Women’s Refuge by setting out a book stall with the Carlow Farmers’ Market on Saturday; we’ll be there from 9am to 12pm,” she added.

People Before Profit cllr Adrienne Wallace will be supporting the stall on the day.

“Even if we only raise €50, it’s better than if we hadn’t bothered at all. The farmers’ market has been great support so we’d like to say a huge thanks to them,” said cllr Wallace.

“We have a huge range of books to select from and they will be at very affordable prices. As it stands, Amber refuge in Kilkenny provides refuge to Carlow women and children, so while we fight for more services here, we are happy to support them in any way we can,” she added.