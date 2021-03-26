Carlow drivers asked to slow down and save lives!

AN Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement initiative entitled Operation Slow Down, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24-hour period from 7am on Friday 26 March to 7am on Saturday 27 March.

The aim of Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. From January to December 2020, there were 137 fatal collisions, resulting in 148 fatalities on Irish roads.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions, confirmed by an RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012, which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one-third of all fatal collisions during that time. The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

“Firstly I would like to thank those who travel within the speed limits, which is necessary to save lives,” said Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Bureau. “While most drivers and riders drive safely and within these limits, there are, unfortunately, still those who do not. National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and our communities safer. During the current Covid-19 restrictions we have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable users on our roads. Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads, the levels of speed has increased.”

As a general rule, a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions, and this is why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

Chief Superintendent McMahon continued: “We are asking all drivers to support our national Slow Down Day and not exceed the posted speed limit. It is vital that you adjust your speed to all the road, traffic and weather conditions which prevail at any given time. It goes without saying this is not only for one day, but for every day. We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users.”

The operation will consist of high-visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones. Government departments, local authorities and public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to ‘Slow Down’ and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always stay within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

As of 23 March this year, there have been 20 road fatalities, down 26 compared with same date last year (this figure is provisional and subject to change).