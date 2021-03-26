Contacts for lockdown beauty treatments ‘traded like black-market goods’

James Cox

Irish Spa Association representatives have said they are contacted weekly with reports of black market beauty treatments being carried out in homes with large ‘waiting lists’ — via word-of-mouth and WhatsApp.

It takes, on average 45 minutes for a classic manicure to be completed.

In extensively sanitised and carefully managed beauty salons and spas, the therapist sits behind a special perspex screen wearing full PPE (sourced by the salon/spa).

These carefully administered services took place pre lockdown and during last year, “and there is no evidence to suggest these settings led to outbreaks of Covis-19”.

“Business owners are at breaking point now, our sector was closed on December 24th 2020, and as we head into April with no hope or clarity on a reopening timeline, it comes as no surprise that people are at the end of their tether, they are very angry and very frustrated,” said Anita Murray of the Irish Spa Association.

“It appears to be nonsensical that legitimate salons and spas are not allowed to trade while a pent-up demand for these essential personal grooming services — particularly coming into the better weather — is thriving within households, posing a greater risk around the spread of Covid-19, outside of a controlled salon or spa setting.”

The Irish Spa Association recently called for commercial rent supports to prevent thousands of beauty businesses from closing their doors permanently.

Writing to Government earlier this month, the Irish Spa Association outlined a number of urgent requests for consideration:

An upward review of the CRSS.

Consideration around commercial rent support.

Consideration around antigen testing as one of the many means we can explore to resume trading.

A reduction in VAT.

Extension of the wage subsidy supports to the end of 2022.

“The suggestion that these businesses with a proven track record in managing COVID 19 throughout 2020 will be forced to remain closed until ‘mid-summer’ is just not acceptable,” Ms Murray added.

“While people can’t meet their mortgage repayments and commercial liabilities they are turning to providing black market beauty treatments, we are bewildered at this stage as to why beauty and spa businesses in Ireland are not allowed to open with safety protocols in place?”

“The industry invested heavily and was widely acknowledged as a safe setting but it now sits idle throughout the country, while debt and commercial overheads continue to stack up. It is no longer acceptable. These treatments are happening anyway, and the demand will be even greater once the good weather begins,” said Peigin Crowley of the Irish Spa Association.