Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jim Coogan

Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on 26 March 2021.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Rosaleen (Rose), brother Thomas and sister Ann. Jim, much loved father of Etna, Eamonn & Rose. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Hugh & Sean, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren Tanya, A.J., & Arron, sisters Mary, Sr. Alma, Kathleen, Eilish, Helen & Therese, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Jim’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Sunday at 11am in Saint Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on

www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Elizabeth Cahoon (née Morrissey)

late of Ballaghmoon, Co. Kildare, passed away, peacefully, on 6 March 2021. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine (Carlow) and Kathleen (Co. Down) and her extended family, relatives and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace

Private Funeral has taken place.