Irish Cancer Society appeals for donations on ‘most important Daffodil Day ever’

The Irish Cancer Society is urging the public to support their annual Daffodil Day collection, calling it “the most important Daffodil Day ever”.

The charity’s largest fundraiser of the year has been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions for the second time, meaning the majority of their normal fundraising events cannot go ahead.

The Irish Cancer Society says revenue has fallen by over €2 million due to the pandemic, with people being asked to donate over the phone or online instead.

Acting CEO of the charity, Conor King told Newstalk the money raised by Daffodil is badly needed, going towards services such as counselling and night-time palliative care for patients.

For the second year, @IrishCancerSoc Daffodil Day street collections are cancelled due to Covid. But you can still show you care & help fund vital services for children and adults with cancer by donating online at https://t.co/5VbPmwJrXM or texting DAFFODIL to 50300 to give €6 pic.twitter.com/nNqVdAfBj4 — Averil Power (@averilpower) March 26, 2021

Mr King noted the inability to hold in-person fundraisers has been compounded by the closure of the charity’s shops around the country due to restrictions on non-essential retailers.

Tonight, the Late Late Show will air a Daffodil Day special featuring guests such as Westlife’s Shane Filan.

Music duo Jedward have also committed to shaving their famous quiffs on-air, in the name of raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society. Both Jedward and Filan will also chat to Ryan Tubridy about their experiences of loss due to cancer.

Donations can be made to the Irish Cancer Society on their website, or over the phone by calling 1850-606060.