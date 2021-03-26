Irish consumers planning multiple staycations this summer

James Cox

Over half of Irish consumers (54 per cent) have said they plan at least two Irish breaks once Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are lifted this summer.

A poll run by the Dublin-based activities booking website GoAdventure.com has also found that the majority (70 per cent) would travel in Ireland when restrictions allow without a vaccine.

The survey of 2,676 GoAdventure.com members was completed in the middle of March while Ireland was still in level 5 lockdown.

Following winter’s strict lockdown, it appears that people are more determined than ever to use the time off they have earned this summer by taking multiple staycations around Ireland.

Last minute travel

Refundable and flexible offers emerged as key factors, with 43 per cent saying the ability to refund their booking is the most important thing when considering travel in 2021.

While last minute travel also appears to be a trend for 2021, with more than 55 per cent saying they would book accommodation and activities a week before travelling.

The rise in outdoor and activity breaks

The popularity of taking a holiday that includes an active element such as cycling, hiking or water-sports had been on the rise long before the pandemic, but it now appears this style of holiday is Ireland’s preferred staycation style for 2021.

As the Government has advised to plan for an ‘outdoor summer’, people are overlooking city break destinations in favour of socially distanced, outdoor trips on the west-coast of Ireland.

Destinations

The poll captured the top Irish destinations being considered for 2021, which include Killarney, Clifden, Westport, Kinsale and Donegal.

While biking holidays, kayak trips, guided hikes and river cruises are the most popular experiences being booked by people for their 2021 staycations.

Founder of GoAdventure.com Brian Kearney said: “the results of the poll really show the effects of lockdown and everyone’s need for a holiday. Outdoor experiences are in high demand and Ireland has some of the most unique outdoor and adventure experiences on offer for all traveller types.”