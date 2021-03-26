Revenue seize €21,000 in cash at Dublin Port

James Cox

Revenue officers have seized €21,000 in cash at Dublin Port, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Robbie

At Dublin District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Hughes.

Officers discovered the cash concealed in an engine destined for Spain. The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.