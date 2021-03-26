Teenager dies in single vehicle collision in Tipperary

James Cox

A teenager has died with two others injured following a single vehicle collision in Co Tippeary.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the fatal collision.

Three occupants of the car were taken to Limerick Regional Hospital. One person (male, aged in his late teens) was in serious condition and has since passed away.

The N74 at Kilfeacle was closed for a period of time while a technical examination took place.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision or who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was driving on the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary town between 8pm and 9pm on the evening of March 18th, who may have camera (dash cam) footage, is also asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.