Two Co Carlow schools get the go-ahead to provide hot meals

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Co Carlow schools have been included in the Hot School Meals Programme for 2021.

St Fiacc’s NS and St Joseph’s NS Hacketstown will both be part of the programme this year, benefiting from an additional €5.5 million in the budget to extend the Hot School Meals Programme to primary school pupils, who had been availing of the cold lunch only.

“I welcome the news that St Fiacc’s Graiguecullen and St Joseph’s National School in Hacketstown have been selected for this,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“I’d also like to thank all the teachers and staff for helping to make this a possibility and for their great work during what has been an incredibly tough time.”

The hot meal will replace the cold lunch, which has been in place to date. Each school must identify a supplier who will supply (prepare and deliver) the hot meals in line with the relevant food safety regulations and in compliance with the Healthy Ireland Nutrition Standards for Hot School Meals.

Schools will be expected to provide a menu choice of at least two different meals per day, plus a vegetarian/vegan option, as well as an option that caters for pupils’ religious and cultural dietary requirements.

“This programme is such an important initiative in terms of a child’s wellbeing and nutrition. It is also known to facilitate better education outcomes,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor. “Our school children have had to contend with so much over the past 12 months and they have shown great resilience amid the huge disruption in their schooling,” she added.

The process of selecting the schools reflects a geographical spread across all local authority areas, taking into consideration pupil numbers, the level of interest and the available budget.