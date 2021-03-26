Unstable wall is an accident waiting to happen

By Suzanne Pender

PLANKS of wood have been left supporting a dangerous wall at Tullow Road, Carlow for almost two years and residents have had enough.

Cllr John Cassin once again raised the matter of the unstable wall at Ashgrove, Mount Leinster Park and Woodgrove at yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District. The wall has fallen in a number of areas over the past two years and is a big concern to residents in the area.

Cllr Cassin asked for an update on the situation, adding that all involved were still waiting on a structural report promised by the council.

“There’s a piece of timber there at Mount Leinster Park holding it up and it must be two years there at this stage,” he argued.

Cllr Andrea Dalton supported cllr Cassin, pointing out that wood planks holding up a wall for two years was not acceptable.

Acting executive engineer Pierre Lewis stated that he had been “trying to make contact” with the consultant employed by the council to carry out a viability report on the wall. Yet despite leaving numerous mobile messages and emails, the consultant has not replied.

“We might have to change consultants,” said Mr Lewis, adding the structural report involved a lot of logistics, drilling and anchoring of walls.

“What I find bizarre is that you engage someone and then they don’t make contact again … how long do you give before you engage someone else,” asked cllr Cassin.

“Not long at all,” replied Mr Lewis, adding that he too was “tired of it at this stage”.