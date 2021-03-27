Council flip-flops one more time

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council has been forced into yet another u-turn over the controversial issue of monumental sculptors being allowed to work in local cemeteries.

Uproar ensued in recent weeks over the local authority’s decision to prevent monumental sculptors from carrying out their work in local cemeteries during Level 5 restrictions.

Following public outcry from bereaved families, the council appeared to ease back on its outright ban, however, within weeks it again became clear that only certain work was allowed to take place.

The matter was raised numerous times at council meetings over the past three months, with many local councillors insisting this work was allowed to continue in other counties.

This week, director of services Padraig O’Gorman informed members that he had received confirmation from the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) that the operation of burial grounds is deemed to be an essential service under all levels of our business continuity framework.

This includes the erection of headstones. It is to be expected that those who are providing such a service during the current level of restrictions would operate within the national health guidance and safety protocols.

At Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, mayor cllr Fergal Browne expressed his relief that the matter was now resolved.

“I would hope that lessons have been learned from this, because what happened wasn’t satisfactory and caused a lot of distress to people,” he stated.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that “an awful lot of work had gone on behind the scenes” to resolved the matter and welcomed that it had reached a positive conclusion.