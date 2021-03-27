Gardaí arrest two men in Kerry after seizing firearms and munitions

Digital Desk Staff

Explosive components, firearms and munitions have been recovered and seized in a targeted operation this morning in South Kerry.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the garda operation led by the Special Detective Unit and involving members of the Kerry Garda Division and the army got underway in the Sneem area of Co Kerry, in the early hours of this morning.

The planned raid has uncovered what is understood to be a large cache of armaments and explosives.

A large garda presence remained at the rural location still for most of Saturday.

The two men have been arrested and are being questioned at Killarney Garda Station.

In a statement this evening the Garda Press Office said: “As a result of an intelligence led operation by the Special Detective Unit (SDU) and Gardaí from the Kerry Division with the assistance of members from the Irish Defence Forces, a number of searches were conducted, today, Saturday, March 27th, 2021 in Co Kerry.

“As a result of these searches explosive components, firearms and munitions have been recovered and seized.

“As part of this operation two (2) males one (1) in his fifties and one (1) in his twenties, were arrested under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

“Both men are currently detained at Garda Station in the Kerry Division.

“The operation is live and ongoing.”