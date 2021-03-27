Hats off to the council for Clonmelsh clean-up

By Michael Godfrey

I WAS absolutely delighted to see some black refuse sacks lined up along the road at Clonmelsh the other day. Finally, the local authority had given the place a good spring clean and all the offending rubbish which, for months had been accumulating outside several derelict buildings and along the roadside, had been gathered up for collection.

I have no difficulty in blaming the council when it makes a mess of something; equally, I believe those who work for that organisation should be complimented whenever they do a good job. And on this particular occasion, whoever carried out the clean-up did an excellent job, but I know it will only be a matter of time before more rubbish will be dumped along that stretch of road.

Unfortunately, it’s an ideal location for fly-tipping because there is little traffic on this relatively straight road, which means the offender has advance warning of oncoming vehicles. Along with that, rubbish can quite easily be dumped at one of the many vacant properties.

As I’ve said before, the only way to solve this problem is to name and shame. It takes a lot of effort to fill a bag of household rubbish without leaving a scrap of paper containing your name on it.

The person who dumped outside my home some months ago obviously thought all was good, but with a little effort I found not just a name but also a telephone number, which allowed me to text a photo of the offending rubbish to the culprit.

But the local authority has legislation which allows for offenders to be brought to court and fined for their actions. Not alone will it hurt them in their pockets, but their ego will also take a bashing when their name is published in the newspaper as a litter lout.

Don’t let anyone fool you by saying they wouldn’t care if their name appeared in the paper. They do. I spent years explaining to people anxious to keep their names out of the newspaper after they had appeared in court that the matter was out of my hands. They all had great excuses, but the one they feared most was their employer or close circle of friends finding out what they had been up to. These were not ‘serious’ criminals – invariably they were gone beyond caring – but, as we would say, your ‘ordinary next-door type’.

While in a congratulatory mood, I must also credit the team working on behalf of Carlow Amenity Trust for the excellent job they consistently do in keeping the town clean. We often take their work for granted, but let’s be honest: walking along a clean street, be it the town centre or on the outskirts, is far nicer than having to pick your way through litter-strewn walkways.

The takeaways have never been as busy, and while there are still some who believe in dumping their rubbish on the side of the road as soon as they have finished eating, thankfully the Amenity Trust personnel are there to pick up the pieces.

It’s also a pity that dog walkers wouldn’t do the same with the mess their animals create. And before anyone goes biting the head off me, I accept there are those who make sure to clean up with their pooper scoopers – but too many others think there is no problem with dogs doing their business on footpaths or on green areas.

I happened to be listening to a radio programme the other day, when an expert on dog behaviour said there was no real reason other than bad habits as to why a dog should use open spaces as a toilet. She pointed out that with a little training, dogs can be taught to use a specific area in their own home as a toilet, doing away with the necessity to ‘go’ whenever they are brought out by their owner.

But as we know, learning comes slowly to many of us – just look at our litter louts.