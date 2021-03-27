Kay’s independent spirit took her around the world

By Charlie Keegan

HER many friends in the Carlow area were greatly saddened to learn of the death at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Kay (Kathleen) Byrne, Donn Ór, Browneshill Road, Carlow. She passed away on Sunday 28 February following a long battle with indifferent health, having suffered from the lung disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Kay, who was in her 83rd year, was a native of Dún Laoghaire but had lived in Carlow for the final 17 years of her life, where she had a large circle of friends. Her late husband Peter Byrne had his family roots in the Hacketstown area. When she first came to live in Carlow, Kay resided in Barrowvale, Graiguecullen before going to live in the Browneshill area.

Kay was widowed at the age of 51, some 32 years ago, and had opted then to come and live in Carlow.

Up to the time of her final illness she met her coterie of Carlow friends on a weekly basis for lunch at Dinn Rí, Tullow Street. And she also enjoyed attending Askea Community Centre on Wednesdays, where she met neighbours and friends in a social setting.

Kay was a woman of independent spirit, highlighted by the fact that she had travelled to many parts of the globe, sometimes accompanied by a friend, but often travelling on her own. She had gone alone to visit to her son Paul and his family in Sydney, Australia on 11 occasions.

She was dedicated to her four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kay loved to go to the cinema and would sometimes bring her grandchildren to the films. She was very much ‘old school’ and insisted on providing popcorn from the Byrne microwave for consumption by the grandchildren while attending the cinema!

Her daughter Sandra Kelly recalled being told that when her parents were courting in the 1950s they would listen to the radio. The night’s radio at that time would end with the playing of When you wish upon a star from Disney’s Pinocchio. That was the signal for Kay to tell her husband-to-be that it was time to go home.

The song was played at Newlands Cross Crematorium in a nostalgic throwback to those romantic days of yesteryear.

Kay liked to play cards, in particular a game of poker. She was an avid follower of all kinds of detective programmes on television, while also enjoying a variety of TV quiz shows.

Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, prayed for Kay at Carpenter’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 3 March, which was followed by a private cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Kay is survived by her children Sandra Kelly (Browneshill Road, Carlow), Paul (Sydney), Yvonne Tune (Kilcoole, Co Wicklow) and Peter (Courtown, Co Wexford), by her eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her siblings James, Gerard and Marian Moran (all Dún Laoghaire).

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Emma Kelly, whose death occurred ten years ago, on 11 March 2011, at the age of 27.

A special thanks to the district nurses, District Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital and Kay’s carer Annemarie Slattery for looking after her through her illness.