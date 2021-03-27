Large number of youths involved in assault and public order incident in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí from Store Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault and public order incident involving a large number of youths on Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin city on Monday evening shortly after 7pm.

One man was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to them.

Anyone who was travelling on the bridge or in the area that includes Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and Guild Street between 7pm and 8pm and who may have camera (dash cam) footage, is also asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.