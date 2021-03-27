Pat’s gift of life keeps on giving

Leonard Fleming kidney recipient (left) at his garden centre with his kidney donor brother Pat

By Suzanne Pender

A CO CARLOW teacher can be justifiably proud of a gift he gave his brother that has not only transformed his life but has endured over an incredible four decades.

This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the successful transplant of Pat Fleming’s kidney to his brother Leonard, who was just ten years’ old at the time of the operation.

Since donating one of his kidneys, Pat became a secondary school teacher, got married, had two children and is now a proud grandfather. He is currently a business studies teacher at Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown.

Pat and Leonard lived in Athy, Co Kildare along with their sister Michelle Horan, who is currently in renal failure, and they are sharing their story as part of Organ Donor Awareness Week, which runs until Saturday 3 April.

Demonstrating the longevity of their living donor kidney transplant, brothers Leonard and Pat are delighted to mark the 42nd anniversary of the successful operation.

Landscape gardener Leonard, who owns Fleming’s Garden Centre in Athy, was just ten when his older brother Pat, who was 22 at the time, donated a kidney on 27 February 1979.

The brothers have remained close since then and live beside each other just a few miles outside Athy. Their sister Michelle Horan, who also lives close by, shares the same genetic kidney disease as Leonard.

Michelle was in her early twenties when she started dialysis. She has since undergone two kidney transplants. The first lasted three years; then a second transplant gave her the opportunity to enjoy an additional 20 years away from dialysis.

However, she returned to dialysis treatment, which she has been undergoing at home for almost eight years. She now hopes for another kidney transplant to improve her quality of life.

Michelle is very grateful to the two deceased donors who got her to this point and which made it possible to give birth to and raise a son, who is now 24 years’ old.

Leonard and Pat’s successful transplant event was, however, tinged with sadness as two months later their sister Theresa, who was receiving dialysis treatment, passed away at the age of 20 from her kidney disease.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ app on their smartphone.

Organ donor cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or free text the word donor to 50050. You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ app to your phone.