Kenneth Fox

A further two deaths and 624 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said all of the deaths that were reported today occurred in March.

There has now been a total of 4,653 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 233,937 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 309 are men and 313 are women, 75 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases, there are 308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties,

They said as of 8am today, 304 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 64 are in ICU. There are also 21 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Nphet said as of March 24th 2021, 732,678 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 529,984 people have received their first dose and 202,694 people have received their second dose.