13 deaths and 604 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 13 deaths and an additional 604 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March. The date of the other death is still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 51-93.

There has now been a total of 4,666 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is also now a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 299 are men and 298 are women, 77 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 27 years old.

In terms of the location of tonight’s cases, there are 224 in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Nphet said as of 8am today, 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 66 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

They said as of March 25th 2021, 760,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 548,945 people have received their first dose and 211,223 people have received their second dose.