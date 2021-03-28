Death notices and funeral arrangements

Andrew (Andy) Byrne

Gould, Coolkenno, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at his residence, on 27 March. Predeceased by his daughter Sarah. Beloved husband of Teresa and sadly missed by his sisters Sarah and Lily much loved father of Julia, Theresa, Brigid, Martina, Carmel, Jim, Hugh and Andrew and brother in law Eddie Kelly . Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Andy Rest in Peace

Reposing in his son’s residence, Ballyshane. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Clonmore. Andy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.clonmoreparish.ie/

COLM CULLETON

Late of Lusca kilree Avenue, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Lusk, Dublin

Died, peacefully, on 23rd March 2021. Deeply regretted by all who loved him. At Peace now with his beloved wife Kay.

May He Rest in Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family Mass will take place this Tuesday, followed by private cremation.

Matthew (Matt) Murray

Ballyhide, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 27th, 2021, at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, Justin and Lorna, Róisín and John, his cherished granddaughters Abby, Emma, Grace and Layla, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Matthew’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Service will take place for family on Monday.

House private please. Family flowers only please

Tom Shaw

St. Martin’s Terrace, Woodstock Street, Athy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and sister Betty. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Patricia, Pauline and Mary, sons Tom and Mark, grandchildren Kevin, Desiree, Brian, Maria, Jack, Emily, Ella and Ben, great-grandson Aedan Thomas, sons-in-law Steve, Shane and Kevin, brothers Harry, Jim, Paddy and Frank, sisters Noeline, Olive and Martha, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Tom’s funeral cortège will be passing St. Martin’s Terrace, Woodstock Street at 10.30am (approximately) on Monday 29th March on route to St. Michael’s Parish Church, those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning, 29th March, in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Molly Townsend, nee Flynn

Maple Lawn, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on 26 March 2021 in the loving care of her family at her daughter Teresa’s home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim & brother Dessie. Molly, much loved mother of Caroline, Karen, Teresa, Tom & Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons & daughters, sons-in-law Adrian, T.J. & Cian, daughters-in-law Elaine & Mary, grandchildren Matthew, Hannah, Jack, Tadhg, Molly, Leanne, Adam, Mikey & Ellie-May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May Molly’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Sunday at 2pm in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery. Molly’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Molly’s family would like to thank the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team for there wonderful care & support of their mother.

Mariusz Mazurek

15 Rathsillan, Tullow, Carlow and

late of Krakow, Poland died suddenly at his residence on Tuesday 23 March.

Funeral arrangements later.