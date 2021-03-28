Teachers thank Carlow artists for their support of charity auction

By Suzanne Pender

TWO former Carlow teachers have offered their heartfelt thanks to the county’s artistic community and Carlow Golf Club, who offered their support to an online charity auction.

Anne Marie Kearns, a former teacher at St Leo’s College and her husband Mike, formerly of St Mary’s Academy CBS, have organised an online charity art auction in aid of Rosslare Community Development Association (RCDA).

The exciting online art and gift auction includes a wide and eclectic collection of original work, including paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculpture and designer jewellery, along with luxury goods, holidays, hair and beauty treatments, high-quality cutlery, kitchenware and much more.

“We decided to try to seek donations of goods, which we could sell in an online auction. Not having a clue if we would have any hope of getting it off the ground, we decided to contact artists, photographers, hotels, craftspeople and various companies all over the country to ask for donations,” explained Anne Marie.

“It was nerve-wracking asking for freebies at a time when most businesses are already suffering, but we were astounded by the generosity we encountered,” she added.

Carlow artists who donated work were Bridget Flannery, Elsie Nolan, Attracta Carbery, Mary Clare Nolan and Elwira Bernaciak, while Carlow Golf Club has also donated a voucher for green fees.

“I was very lucky to have friends in Carlow and a number of excellent Carlow artists donated work to us. We in Rosslare are indebted to them for their kindness and generosity and we’re very conscious that this is a very difficult time for artists with all the art galleries and art venues closed,” said Anne Marie.

Bidding on the online auction continues until Monday 12 April. To check it out, go to www.rosslareholidayresort.ie and click on the link to the auction.

–

.