Irish citizens advised to leave Myanmar as state forces kill 114 protesters

James Cox

Irish citizens in Myanmar have been advised to leave the country unless they have an urgent reason to stay after state security forces killed 114 people, including some children, in the bloodiest day since last month’s military coup.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Irish embassy in Bangkok is maintaining regular communication with all registered Irish citizens in Myanmar, providing advice and information.

In a statement Mr Coveney said: “The security forces have disgraced themselves and these actions leave another stain on the history of Myanmar.

“Those who directed these killings must be held to account,” he added, calling on the Myanmar military to “step back from actions designed to consolidate power through fear and brutal violence” and recognise “their actions are leading the country to further division and instability”.

Saturday saw the highest escalation of violence thus far as 114 pro-democracy protesters were killed.

Rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said the killings included a 13-year-old girl, shot inside her house in the Mandalay region, and a 16-year-old boy who was shot while driving a motorcycle.

The number of killings since the coup is now more than 420, according to multiple counts.

The coup reversed years of progress towards democracy after five decades of military rule and has again made Myanmar the focus of international scrutiny.

Saturday’s killings by police and soldiers took place throughout the country as Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country’s capital, Naypyitaw.

The bloodshed quickly drew international condemnation, both from diplomatic missions within Myanmar and from abroad.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was shocked by the killings of civilians, including children.

“The continuing military crackdown is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified & resolute international response,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet that his country is “horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few”.

he military chiefs of 12 nations issued a joint statement condemning the use of force against unarmed people.

“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” it said.

“We urge the Myanmar armed forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions.”

The statement was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Additional reporting from Associated Press