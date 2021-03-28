Kim’s big idea will help schools to foster creativity

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS from three secondary schools across the county are taking part in an innovative programme that aims to equip them with creative powers.

Transition year students from Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown, St Leo’s College, Carlow town and Borris Vocational School are taking part in The B!G iDEA programme, which is taking place online. An interactive online exhibition has been planned and will celebrate the students’ projects. The winning team will share €1,000 and receive new laptops.

Leighlinbridge resident Kim Mackenzie-Doyle is The B!G iDEA instigator. She’s an internationally-recognised product designer and winner of multiple worldwide design awards. She’s a great believer in the power of creativity and has previously taught design in IT Carlow.

The idea for the programme stemmed from a frustration with the lack of understanding about the value of creative thinking, said Kim. Creativity is now recognised as one of the most sought-after requirements for all career choices, yet it is not being taught in school.

The 15-week programme has been designed to enable a truly inclusive learning experience. Students receive all the equipment they need for the programme in a custom ‘swag bag’ and teachers are supported with additional learning resources. The programme acts to bridge the gap between industry and education with active mentoring from top creative professionals, who give real-world advice and share innovative work practices with students, supporting and energising their learning journey. Among The B!G iDEA mentors and judges are architect Dermot Bannon, gardener Diarmuid Gavin and photographer Timi Ogunyemi.

The B!G iDEA aims to empower the next generation to solve problems, work together and communicate confidently. The programme is free of charge and during it the students will explore solutions around current issues facing them and their peers.

