Man charged in relation to armed robbery in Dublin

Sunday, March 28, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí have charged one man following an armed robbery at a business premises on New Cabra Road, Dublin 7 which occurred yesterday morning Saturday

Shortly after 7.30am yesterday morning, a man entered a shop on New Cabra Road armed with a knife.

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till. The suspect fled the scene on foot with no cash.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man was arrested a short distance away. The man (early 30s) was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 1 tomorrow morning at 10.30a.m.

