Mary was a spiritual woman devoted to Our Lady

By Charlie Keegan

CARLOW town lost one of its elderly citizens on Wednesday 3 March with the passing in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Mary Fennelly, O’Hanrahan Avenue. Mary had celebrated her 89th birthday on 9 November last.

A native of Monavea, Crettyard, Co Laois, the former Mary McNally was an only child. She met husband-to-be Jim Fennelly from Wolfhill, Co Laois at a dance in Graiguecullen Hall and they married in the early 1950s. Mary and Jim had a long and happy marriage, rearing five children.

Jim was employed in Rossmore Collieries for most of his working life and later gained employment with D&J Carbery builders in Carlow town. He passed away 19 years ago, which was a great blow to Mary. There was further loss for Mary five years ago with the death of her son John, aged 50.

Mary was an industrious woman who worked on the domestic staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Barrack Street and later in the maternity unit in the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital. She worked for some 25 years and was a valued employee in both hospitals.

She was a spiritual woman who had a great devotion to Our Lady. Mary made many trips to Knock shrine down the years, the last being some three years ago.

Mary was an avid follower of the TV soap Emmerdale, while she enjoyed the television comedy M*A*S*H.

She suffered from arthritis for many years but always kept the best side out. Mary was admitted to St Luke’s on the Sunday before her death.

Her death is greatly regretted within her local community, where she was such a strong presence throughout her long life.

Mary reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, where prayers were recited on Friday evening, 5 March, by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Her remains were removed on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where Mary had worshipped since its opening in 1976. Husband Jim worked on the construction of the church while working for Carbery’s.

Fr Little celebrated Mary’s Funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC. The readings and Prayers of the Faithful were recited by members of Mary’s family, while Bernadette Murphy (relative) in a eulogy spoke of the qualities that Mary brought to her long life.

Following Mass, Mary was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with husband Jim and son John, Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Mary is survived by her children Ann Meaney (O’Hanrahan Avenue), Marie Fennell (O’Hanrahan Avenue), Pat (Ballylennon, Palatine) and James (O’Hanrahan Avenue) and by her extended family, kind neighbours, former work colleagues and her circle of friends.