  • Home >
  • National News >
  • One man arrested as gardaí seize €215k worth of cannabis and cocaine

One man arrested as gardaí seize €215k worth of cannabis and cocaine

Sunday, March 28, 2021

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized €215,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Co Kildare on Saturday evening.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí conducted an intelligence operation and obtained a search warrant for premises in Kildare yesterday evening at approximately 5.30pm.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €200,000, and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €15,000.

All drugs will be sent for analysis. A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized.

One man (mid 20s) was arrested at the scene and taken to Naas Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

One in 12 Irish drivers ‘occasionally’ use phone while driving at speed

Sunday, 28/03/21 - 1:06pm

Two of three people who left mandatory quarantine return to hotel

Sunday, 28/03/21 - 12:02pm

Rise in cosmetic dental work ‘off the Richter scale’ since onset of Covid

Sunday, 28/03/21 - 11:27am