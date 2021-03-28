What’s planned for your area

Sunday, March 28, 2021

 

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications between 19-25 March.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

 

Bagenalstown

David Canavan wishes to extend duration of planning permission at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown.

Matthew Byrne wishes to change of use of existing on license lounge serving public house to a 3 bedroom residential unit for short term letting, alterations to existing entrance to provide pedestrian access at Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

 

Bunclody

David & Michelle Power wish to construct a bungalow dwelling house at Kilbrannish, Bunclody.

 

Carlow

Ken Prendergast wishes to construct a detached domestic garden shed / garage at Brownshill Avenue,

Carlow.

Phillip & Debbie Martin wish to erect a two story extension to the north side and east front elevation at The Willows, Pollerton Road, Carlow.

 

Clonegal

Joseph Roche  wishes to erect a new dwelling, detached garage at Monaughrim, Clonegal.

 

Kilbride

Michael Moran wishes to retain development consisting of a single storey entrance porch to the North East at Sherwood Kilbride

 

Kiltegan

Laura Fitzgerald wishes to construct a new storey and a half dwelling house at Portrushen Upper, Kiltegan.

 

Kinneagh

Patrick Edward Hickey wishes to retain an existing 5.76m wide gateway to an agricultural field at Kneestown, Kinneagh.

 

Tullow

John Shannon wishes to retain ground floor extension to existing dwelling at Hillbrook Estate,

Tullow.

